With the players currently stopped due to injury it could be possible to compose a formation that would fight for the title

The saves of Maignan, the defensive reliability of Calabria, Bremer and Rrahmani, the geometries of Brozovic, the class of Pogba, the genius of Dybala, the accelerations on the wings of Chiesa and Di Maria, the goals of Lukaku and Immobile: here is the formation of the current injured players of A. A team capable of fighting for the Scudetto also because the hypothetical reserves would be of great depth: Berardi, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Ibrahimovic, Florenzi, Nico Gonzalez, De Roon and De Sciglio.

Someone has resumed training with moderate intensity and maybe will return to the field before the break: Allegri hopes to get Bremer and Di Maria back for Sunday’s big match against Inter, but tomorrow they will be spectators with PSG, Inzaghi plans to recover for Juve Brozovic, who would be precious even on the bench. Immobile, out since October 16, yesterday did not hide his hope of being available to Sarri in the derby: difficult, but not entirely impossible. Berardi hoped to be called up on Saturday at the Maradona and now he is aiming for Empoli. Maignan instead dreams of the World Cup, and, even if on Monday he will undergo new exams, it is difficult for him to wear the Milan shirt before 2023. Joya also does not want to miss out in Qatar, while Mou will only have it back next year together with Wijnaldum. stopped from 22 August due to a compound fracture of the right tibia. The Dutch midfielder, unlike the Argentine former Juventus, will see the World Cup on TV: when he chose to leave PSG, he certainly did not imagine such a troubled season.

The last injured of the team … from the championship is Lukaku who had just returned and played for half an hour against Viktoria Plzen and Sampdoria before stopping again for a relapse in his left thigh. Big Rom alongside Immobile, with Dybala behind him, would drive any defense crazy. Simone lost him in the summer of 2021 because Big Rom wanted to go to Chelsea and now he only has it in fits and starts. Idem Italiano with Nico Gonzalez and Pioli with Ibra who in 2022-23 has not yet made his debut.

