(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 05 – Inter beat Lecce 2-0 (1-0) in the postponement of the 25th day of the Serie A football championship played on the ground at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan.



The goals: in the first half Mkhitaryan on 29′; in the second half Lautaro Martinez in the 8th minute.


