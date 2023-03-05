Home Sports Serie A: Inter 2-0 Lecce – Football
Serie A: Inter 2-0 Lecce – Football

Serie A: Inter 2-0 Lecce – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 05 – Inter beat Lecce 2-0 (1-0) in the postponement of the 25th day of the Serie A football championship played on the ground at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan.

The goals: in the first half Mkhitaryan on 29′; in the second half Lautaro Martinez in the 8th minute. (HANDLE).

