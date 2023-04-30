Serie A, Inter beat Lazio 3-1. Napoli sees the Scudetto – Football

Inter-Lazio THE breaking latest news

Inter overturns Lazio and ignites the race to qualify for the next Champions League. In a soldout San Siro as always, the Biancocelesti took the lead but were recovered in the second half by the Nerazzurri thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a goal by an unfortunate Gosens (shoulder dislocation in the fall after the goal).

Simone Inzaghi’s men thus in one fell swoop not only bring themselves to -4 from Immobile and his companions but hook Rome and Milan in the standings, opening a week in the best possible way in which, given also the direct clashes of next weekend, it could be decisive in the fight to get into the top four. And they offer Napoli, in fervent anticipation, the first Scudetto match point.

Inter thus seems to have come out of the darkest moment, because the performance even before the result showed a healthy team, as often happened imprecise in front of goal but still on the spot in a fundamental direct clash. So much so that Inzaghi said he saw “one of my best Inters”.

On the other hand, a subdued Lazio, able to hit on the Nerazzurri’s mistakes but often in trouble, even without having one more match in the week like Inzaghi’s men. Boosted by the 75 thousand at the Meazza, Inter started ahead, with Brozovic and Dimarco immediately warming Provedel’s hands. It is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri took the lead with a plate from Mkhitaryan following an assist from Correa, but the Var canceled due to Correa’s irregular position.

The hosts seem in control, a mistake by the former Acerbi however opens the way for Lazio who unlock the result thanks to a right foot from Felipe Anderson. A bad blow from which Inter reacted immediately, even if Mkhitaryan and Barella’s shots ended just wide. But it is Lazio in the final who have the opportunities to double, again after a mistake by Acerbi who launches his ex-companion Immobile, who however finds the prompt response in diving from Onana. In the second half, Inter raised the pace in search of an equaliser, which Barella immediately missed with a touch from the winger who went just wide of Dimarco’s cross. However, Lazio remain dangerous and Onana is still needed to save from a right foot from Luis Alberto.

Inzaghi plays the Lautaro card instead of a very booed Correa and perhaps it is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri become even more dangerous: Provedel is super on a close left-footed by Dimarco, then shortly after Dumfries from two steps fails to reiterate on the net and again Lautaro he is reassembled at the last minute by Casale. The door seems haunted, but Inter relies on LuLa to turn everything around. Lukaku finds the right pocket for Lautaro, who slides in with his right foot and anticipates Provedel and the defenders to find the equalizer.

And again the Belgian also inspires the doubling, given that on one of his crosses with the rev counter Gosens pounces in acrobatics to carry the Nerazzurri forward, with the German who, unlucky, falls badly on his shoulder and is forced to leave. Lautaro then takes care of it, taking advantage of a sensational mistake by another ex like Vecino, to find his personal brace by bagging into an empty net after a shot rejected by Provedel. It ends with the San Siro party for Inter, in a Champions League race that is getting hotter and hotter.