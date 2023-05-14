Serie A: Inter beat Sassuolo 4-2. Lukaku brace PHOTO – Football

He inter-beats Sassuolo 4-2 THE breaking latest news for the 35th day of Serie A

Inter 4-2 Sassuolo – In the 89th minute Lukaku brings the Nerazzurri to four goals. Two goals for him tonight

Inter 3-2 Sassuolo – In the 77th minute Sassuolo reopen the match with a goal by Frattesi

Inter 3-1 Sassuolo – Al 66′ Matheus Henrique shortens for the Emilians

Inter 3-0 Sassuolo – In the 58th minute Another own goal by Tressoldi which deflects a shot of in his goal lautaro martinez

Inter 2-0 Sassuolo – In the 55th minute an own goal by Tressoldi gives the hosts the doubling

Inter 1-0 Sassuolo – Al 41′ Luke brings the Nerazzurri ahead

Champions League shot for Inter, who take advantage of the slip-ups of their direct competitors, get rid of Sassuolo not without worries with a peremptory 4-2 which bears the signature in particular of Lukaku (brace) and hooks Juventus in second place, reaching + 5 from Milan fifth. An evening that was not as easy as the score for the Nerazzurri would suggest, but on the other hand it could only be in Tuesday’s match against the Rossoneri in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, as also demonstrated by Inzaghi’s huge turnover who changes eight men among the owners. It is no coincidence that Inter struggles to get going, with Sassuolo immediately taking possession of the match asking for a penalty in the first minutes for a contact between Handanovic and Frattesi on which the referee and Var overlook. Dionisi’s men also took the lead with a tap-in from Berardi on an assist from Laurientè, but the Var canceled the Frenchman for offside. Inter replies with Correa, who also scored with the goal but not validated due to the irregular position of Dimarco who had served him.

However, in the first half finale, the Nerazzurri raised the engine revs, relying in particular on Lukaku, who first created an opportunity for Correa (high header) then went it alone with a wide left foot. Sassuolo on the counterattack remains dangerous, with Frattesi calling Handanovic for a prompt response. The usual Lukaku is needed to unlock the challenge: the Belgian receives the ball with his back to goal, pivots on Tressoldi and unloads a powerful left-handed man into the net. In the second half Inzaghi loses Correa (fatigue in the right thigh flexors) and launches Lautaro in the second half, in which Inter starts with greater conviction. And the Nerazzurri were also helped by fate, because within three minutes Tressoldi first deflected a harmless cross from Bellanova on goal and then a shot from Lautaro, allowing the hosts to go up 3-0. Ice challenge? Far from it, because Sassuolo doesn’t give up while Inter guiltily abandons the challenge on a mental level, stopping playing with half an hour left to go. Henrique reopens the match with a header from close range on an assist from Berardi, then it is Frattesi who adds further spice to the match by finding the 3-2 always with a header, anticipating Asllani. Romelu Lukaku still takes care of dispelling fears, finding the goal of the definitive 4-2 served by Brozovic, launching Inter into second place.