Serie A: Inter-Frosinone – Football

On the pitch on Sunday at 8.45pm Inter-Frosinone

Continue the race at the top of the table to better prepare for the big match against Juventus. Inter hosts Frosinone in an almost sold-out San Siro (around 70 thousand tickets sold) with the aim of bringing home three important points in the fight for the top of the championship. Points that will have weight because then Simone Inzaghi’s men, upon returning from the national break (in which 16 Inter players will be called up for matches around the world), will immediately be expected by the big matches with Juventus, Benfica and Napoli in the of a week and all away. Three matches that could say a lot about the continuation of Inter’s season, although the one against the Portuguese in the Champions League is interim (after having qualified for the round of 16, first place in the group remains at stake, which will however depend on the match against Real Sociedad in the last shift). An uphill schedule therefore after the break, which is why the Inter coach doesn’t want a drop in tension against Di Francesco’s team. The Nerazzurri will also be able to exploit, among other things, the enthusiasm after having secured the pass for the direct elimination phase of the Champions League with two matchdays to spare thanks to Wednesday’s victory against Salzburg. A match in which Inzaghi took advantage of a reasoned turnover, resting several big players such as Dimarco, Barella and Lautaro Martinez and who were then only inserted towards the end of the match in Austria. Which is why at the Meazza the Nerazzurri coach will return to relying on his very starting players, although there is still some doubt about the possibility for Dumfries to start from the 1st minute after the forced rest in the Champions League (if he doesn’t make it, Bisseck is still ready in defense with Darmian on the wing) and there is a run-off in midfield between Frattesi and Mkhitaryan with the Armenian favorite. The only absentees remain Pavard and Cuadrado, with the latter aiming to return to Inzaghi’s disposal after the international break given the problems of tendonitis.

Gelli is back available against Inter



He was one of the revelations at the start of the season. But at the best moment luck turned its back on him and a muscle strain knocked him out. Francesco Gelli, midfield joker, born in 1997, sees the end of the tunnel after almost 2 months of stoppage (last match with Sassuolo on 17 September). Frosinone is ready to embrace him again: the player resumed group training today and could be back in Sunday’s impressive match at San Siro against league leaders Inter. Gelli is one of the many discoveries of the Angelozzi management. Found in Serie C at Albinoleffe, he was among the protagonists of the promotion. He made an excellent impact in Serie A despite being an absolute rookie. Di Francesco used him as a starter for 5 matches (including the Italian Cup with Pisa) taking advantage of his dynamism and tactical flexibility. For the coach, a strong alternative, an important recovery awaiting that of Harroui who should return in December. They could become the first reinforcements awaiting the winter transfer market.

At San Siro, however, Di Francesco should propose the youth formula again. The striker Ibrahimovic is heading towards confirmation, fresh from 2 goals in a row, the first in 2005 to score in Serie A and the youngest player to score 1 goal and 1 assist in the top 5 European leagues. At the center of the attack the coach seems intent on insisting on the Albanian Cuni who came to the fore against Empoli. No doubt about the presence of Barrenechea, Soulé and Reinier. In defense, new developments are not excluded: Romagnoli could return to guarantee greater experience to the department against champions of the caliber of Lautaro Martinez (top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals); Lirola-Oyono runoff.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

