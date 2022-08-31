Home Sports Serie A: Inter Milan, Roma both win, Milan flattened by Sassuolo




Xinhua News Agency, Rome, August 30 (Li Mengqing)

Xinhua News Agency, Rome, August 30 (Li Mengqing) The fourth round of the Italian Football League began on the 30th. Inter Milan defeated Cremonese 3:1 at home, and Rome defeated Monza 3:0 at home.

Inter Milan, which is in desperate need of a victory, rotated its starting lineup on the day to build up energy for the weekend’s “Milan Derby”. Lukaku will be sidelined for a while due to a thigh strain. In the 11th minute of the game, the home team used a quick counterattack to score first, Dzeko’s shot was saved, and Correa succeeded with a close-up shot. In the 37th minute, Calhanoglu sent a precise pass from the left side of the penalty area.

In the 76th minute, Inter Milan added another goal, Barrera sent a through ball, Lautaro broke through the defender’s block, rushed to the penalty area and then pushed and scored. In the 90th minute, the persevering visiting team finally scored a goal by Okrek and pulled back a point, and the final score was fixed at 3:1.

In Roma’s match against “promoted horse” Monza, Dybala received his first “double shot” after joining Roma. In the 18th minute, with a quick counterattack, Dybala received a pass from Abraham, broke into the penalty area and scored a low shot, scoring the first goal after wearing the Roma jersey. In the 32nd minute, Abraham’s shot was blocked, and Dybala succeeded. In the 61st minute, Ibanez took advantage of the corner kick and scored a header to help Roma seal the victory 3-0.

In AC Milan’s away game against Sassuolo, the home team’s striker Berardi had a penalty kick saved by Milan goalkeeper Meignan.

