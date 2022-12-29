Stop the sale of tickets to residents of the Campania Region in view of Inter-Naples, the big match of the sixteenth of A scheduled for January 4th. This was decided by the Prefect of Milan Renato Saccone who ordered the ban also for those in possession of the fan card. Coupons already sold will be canceled and refunded. The decision was taken on the basis of the assessment expressed by the Analysis Committee for the Safety of Sporting Events in its meeting of 22 December 2022.