Serie A: Inter-Napoli, here is the ban on the sale of tickets to fans residing in Campania

This was decided by the Prefect of Milan Renato Saccone: “Concrete danger of violent actions”

Stop the sale of tickets to residents of the Campania Region in view of Inter-Naples, the big match of the sixteenth of A scheduled for January 4th. This was decided by the Prefect of Milan Renato Saccone who ordered the ban also for those in possession of the fan card. Coupons already sold will be canceled and refunded. The decision was taken on the basis of the assessment expressed by the Analysis Committee for the Safety of Sporting Events in its meeting of 22 December 2022.

Danger

The prefecture recalled in a note that in that circumstance the Committee “recognized the concrete danger of violent actions by the extreme fringes of the ultras fans on the occasion of the Inter-Naples football match, scheduled for Wednesday 4 January 2023 at the Meazza Stadium , suggesting to the Prefect, as a preventive measure, to adopt the prescription of the ban on the sale of coupons to residents of the Campania Region”.

