At the Lega assembly the rebel is still Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli first in the standings. His outburst unleashes the reaction of Milan, Juventus, Inter, Rome, Fiorentina and Monza who leave the Milan offices where managers and administrators of Italian football met in the early afternoon yesterday.

At the origin of the protest, the patron of the Campania region would ask for what he believes is a more equitable distribution of powers in the association in via Rosellini and the expansion of the number of directors to 8/9 members compared to the current four.

Relations with the president of Lazio Lotito were also not idyllic, who instead took part in the meeting with 11 other colleagues. In this way, the quorum for the performance has been reached. The absentee was the president of Torino, Urbano Cairo.

Among the agendas is also the issue of payments to the state by the clubs: an operation suspended since last March due to the pandemic. An important figure that amounts to 500 million euros.

«At the time, installments were not granted – explained the president of Lega Serie A, Lorenzo Casini -. The issue is whether or not to pay an additional penalty for the installment payment. I wrote to Gravina and I also spoke to Abodi and the objective shared by the clubs is that tax advantages cannot be used to transfer players without then selling them».

The question of the new councilor is also hot, on which an agreement has not yet been reached despite the third vote being scheduled yesterday. Cagliari boss Tommaso Giulini fell in July after the relegation, while Empoli vice-president Rebecca Corsi, daughter of the boss of the Tuscan club, remains in pole position: «A consensus has not yet been reached – continued Lorenzo Casini -. For institutional reasons, I was about ten minutes late and the situation had already preconfigured itself».

The companies represented have chosen to postpone the election of the director to a forthcoming meeting to be convened before 5 December. On the affair of the arrest of Rosario D’Onofrio, the chief prosecutor of the arbitrators in the context of the drug trafficking investigation Casini confirms the orientation on the request of a commission of inquiry: «Concern? Of course there is but it must be established that it is an isolated case ».