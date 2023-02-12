news-txt”>

Juventus-Fiorentina DIRECT On the field at 18 on February 12 for the 22nd day

“The boys did well, after a period of adaptation to the blow from the penalty they found a balance”: the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, explains how the locker room is living with the burden of 15 points less. “Now we have to carry on this balance and always look at who is above us – continues the Juventus coach – also knowing that on Thursday we will have the first Europa League match (against Nantes, ed) and in April the double semi-final of the Coppa Italia: The first thing is to do well tomorrow against a difficult team to face like Fiorentina: patience and order will be needed”.

“We’re late in the league and we need to wake up, against Juventus we have an obligation to score points”. Vincenzo Italiano said it when he presented the away game with the Bianconeri from the official channels of Fiorentina. “A difficult match awaits us and one that is deeply felt by our fans – added the Viola coach -. This morning we had a really frank confrontation with the guys from the Fiesole curve, we will do everything to do well against a valuable opponent who aims to recover after the penalty”. Castrovilli returns to the Viola squad while Sottil’s return is postponed.