Original title: Serie A | Juventus Lectra Inter Milan four-game winning streak Rome Derby Lazio a small victory

At 3:45 on November 7th, Beijing time, the 13th round of Serie A ushered in the Italian national derby, and Juventus sat at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Fight Inter Milan.first half clothRemo missed a hook shot with a flying body, Dzeko headed a relay to attack the goal, Deng DengFrith missed the opportunity.In the second half, Korstic assisted and pulledBio and Fagioli scored, Danilo’s goal was blown, Lautaro lostSingle knife.In the end, Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 at home and ushered in the fourth leaguestreak.

In the 51st minute, Kostic turned around to get rid of Barrera and made a long-distance attack Sending a cross, Rabiot followed up and scored, Juventus broke the deadlock 1-0 leads.

In the 83rd minute, Di Maria pushed a counter-attack and Krstic made a breakthrough. A cross from the penalty area and an assist, Fagioli volleyed the ball into the net,Juventus sealed the victory 2-0.

Minute Split Wire At 1:00 a.m. on November 7th, Beijing time, the 13th round of Serie A staged the Roma Derby, and Mourinho’s team welcomed him at home. Fight Lazio.top halfIbanez’s mistake in the backcourt was stolen by Pedro, Andersonfirst, thenZaniolo’s shot hits the crossbarOut; neither team made any achievements in the second half.The game is over, LuoMa lost 0-1 to Lazio in the derby. “ Wonderful review In the 28th minute, Ibanez made a mistake and was stolen by Pedro, and Anderson Breaking the goal and taking the lead, Lazio 1-0. See also Pass the shot and make a contribution!Roma's strongest core prosperous Mourinho re-uses abandoned generals regardless of previous complaints-Mourinho WeChat Official Account｜Litchi Sports Sina Weibo｜Litchi SportsReturn to Sohu, see more

