Shot of the biancocelesti in the standings thanks to the goal in the 69th minute of the 17-year-old Argentine striker. At the end of the race, the blue was also seen again after the injury on 16 October

Lazio makes an encore of victory in the derby and hooks Milan in second place. The three points against Monza are signed by Luka Romero, 18 in a week. The Argentine striker takes over after the break and at half-time he catapults on the ball rejected by Di Gregorio to score his first goal in A. A goal that splits a game that Palladino’s team had managed with attention and determination, even pushing himself to the ‘attack. Romero makes the difference with his goal in the evening which also sees the return of Ciro Immobile in the final minutes after the stop on 16 October.

In balance — Sarri finds Milinkovic after his disqualification in the derby and makes changes in key turnover towards the away match with Juventus. Thus Hysaj and Marcos Antonio take the place of Marusic and Cataldi. Favorite vecino to Luis Alberto. Zaccagni injured, in the trident there is Cancellieri in the first title in the championship, alongside Felipe Anderson and Pedro, moved to the left. Property starts from the bench. In the pits Sensi and Mota Carvalho, Palladino has to retouch the team back to win against Verona. Donati enters the defense, the news Pessina and Ranocchia are in the midfield, Colpani and Machin in the trocar, Petagna forward. He tries to hit Milinkovic from a distance after a dangerous foray by Felipe Anderson. Colpani answers from 25 meters: Provedel in difficulty deflects for a corner. At 13 ‘Palladino’s team scores, but Petagna’s goal (spectacular heel strike) is not validated after the Var check due to offside. Balanced race. Compact Monza across the board. Lazio chasing gaps to make the maneuver flow. At 27 ‘Lazzari, stopped by muscle problems, is replaced by Marusic and Hysaj goes to make the right back. Pedro makes his way with his crosses, however well faced by the Lombard defense. On the opposite side, Izzo is launched on a corner: header off target. Fast paced game. At 36 ‘, good chance for Lazio: Vecino kicks to the side from a good position. On the restart, even Machin could undermine Provedel but he pulls high. Monza insists. Colpani makes half the pitch: razor sharp just to the side. The biancoceleste defense accuses too much trouble. First half without goals. See also Lazio, Sarri: "The property is special, I understand why everyone loves it here"

Romero enters and scores — In the second half Sarri restarts with Romero in Cancellieri’s place. Lazio gain meters, Monza, however, very lucid in covering the spaces. At 13 ‘Palladino takes over Donati and Machin with Marlon and Rovella. Two minutes after a double substitution by Sarri as well: Cataldi and Basic enter for Marcos Antonio and Vecino. Biancocelesti on the assault. At 22 ‘the building gets up to start the warm-up: ovation from the Olimpico. At 24 ‘Lazio takes the lead. Romero launches with decision on the ball returned by Di Gregorio on a blow from Pedro. First goal in Serie A for the Argentine who will turn 18 on 18 November. At 27 ‘, two more entries into Monza: Gytkjaer and Caprari for Petagna and Colpani. Then Izzo comes out for Carboni. Training does not find the energy to react. Lazio goes ahead. Cataldi at 39 ‘does not give strength to the shot: Di Gregorio foils. At 41 ‘Immobile takes over from Pedro and returns to the field after injuring his hamstring on 16 October against Udinese. Four minutes of recovery, Monza dangerous with a header from Caprari. The biancoceleste wall resists. And the Olimpico celebrates Sarri’s team second in the standings.

November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 22:53)

