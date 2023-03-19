news-txt”>

On the Lazio-Roma LIVE field

Just before the Lazio-Roma interval, sparks flew between the two benches. The Giallorossi protested because Pedro didn’t put the ball out despite Romagnoli being on the ground and when the Spaniard made a lateral foul he was verbally attacked by Nuno Santos. The biancoceleste nine and the Roma goalkeeper coach go face to face and the two benches start igniting a fight that ends after a few minutes. The Giallorossi also complained about a foul by Zaccagni on Mancini, but the referee, once calm was restored, sent off Nuno Santos and Ianni, a collaborator of Sarri.

Expelled Ibanez for a second yellow card

The capital’s football season comes to a crossroads with the derby. At the match at the Olimpico, Lazio and Roma arrive between silences and nervousness, but with completely different moods: on the one hand, the biancocelesti are licking their wounds after the disappointing elimination in the Conference League against AZ Alkmaar, on the other there are the Giallorossi, excited by reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will meet Feyenoord.

Sven-Göran Eriksson, former coach of both teams but who won the Scudetto with the Biancocelesti in 2000, made his appearance again at the Stadio Olimpico. A photo in front of the Lazio trophies before going up to the stands, when he was greeted by tribute of the Lazio fans who dedicated cheers and applause to him. Whistle, however, from the Curva Sud. A few weeks ago the news of his retirement from football due to health problems.