Serie A: Lazio win 2-0 at Empoli to finish second – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JUNE – Lazio beat Empoli 2-0 on the last day of the championship, finishing the championship in second place. Romagnoli and Luis Alberto scored for the Biancocelesti in Tuscany, respectively in the 3rd and 47th minute of the second half. In the other advance, Cremonese said goodbye to Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Salernitana, with goals from Buonaiuto, from a penalty, in the first half and Tsadjout in the second half.



(ANSA).

