Serie A: Lecce-Sampdoria – Football

news-txt”>

Serie A, Lecce-Sampdoria on the pitch at 12.30

A real salvation clash against Sampdoria, in the lunch match at Via del Mare, which will say a lot about Lecce’s championship future, back from six consecutive defeats. That it is a crucial turning point for the season is ascertained, and the Apulian coach is aware of it: “We know the value of this match – admits Baroni in the usual conference on the eve – and we only need to look at our home. Focus on performance, not we must have mental blocks: it is only necessary to go fast and we must be attached to our certainties”. A match in which the approach will be fundamental: “We have to know how to read the match in the best possible way – continues the coach. When the stakes increase, it’s always better, but all this is part of our growth path: we have a ‘important opportunity, and we must not have the little arm’.

On the eleven to oppose the Dorians, Baroni is quite blunt. in the head and in the legs: it will be necessary to go fast, but with clarity”.