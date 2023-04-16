Home » Serie A: Lecce-Sampdoria – Football
Sports

Serie A: Lecce-Sampdoria – Football

by admin
Serie A: Lecce-Sampdoria – Football
news-txt”>

Serie A, Lecce-Sampdoria on the pitch at 12.30

A real salvation clash against Sampdoria, in the lunch match at Via del Mare, which will say a lot about Lecce’s championship future, back from six consecutive defeats. That it is a crucial turning point for the season is ascertained, and the Apulian coach is aware of it: “We know the value of this match – admits Baroni in the usual conference on the eve – and we only need to look at our home. Focus on performance, not we must have mental blocks: it is only necessary to go fast and we must be attached to our certainties”. A match in which the approach will be fundamental: “We have to know how to read the match in the best possible way – continues the coach. When the stakes increase, it’s always better, but all this is part of our growth path: we have a ‘important opportunity, and we must not have the little arm’.
On the eleven to oppose the Dorians, Baroni is quite blunt. in the head and in the legs: it will be necessary to go fast, but with clarity”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy