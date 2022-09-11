Original title: Serie A-Leo dyed red Giroud to win the ten-man Milan 2-1 with a penalty kick to continue the unbeaten start

At 02:45 a.m. on September 11, Beijing time, the 6th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season continued. The defending champion AC Milan visited the Luigi Ferraris Stadium to challenge Sampdoria. After 90 minutes of fierce battle, the 10-player AC Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a thrilling away game, winning two consecutive league victories and remaining unbeaten in seven games at the start of the new season. Leo assisted Messias to score in the 6th minute, AC Milan took the lead; Yuricic equalized for Sampdoria in the 57th minute. Giroud scored a penalty kick made by himself in the 67th minute to help AC Milan lore. In addition, AC Milan’s thigh Leo received two yellow cards and was ejected, and Sampdoria coach Giampaolo and his assistant coaches also received red cards; Decatur Rare has a goal blown.

In this game, Ibrahimovic continued to miss the AC Milan squad, Origi was absent due to injury, Leo led the starting lineup, and Giroud served as the single arrow. In the 3rd minute, Decatur Leo passed the ball, Leo took the ball into the penalty area and shot from the left rib, but the ball was blocked by the defender. Subsequently, AC Milan made a corner kick from the left and was cleared by the defender. Messias organized the attack again and made a cross from the right in the frontcourt. Giroud headed the goal wide of the left post. In the 5th minute, Ogello made a pass from the left side of the arc in the penalty area. Lelis grabbed a shot from the back and was blocked by the defender. Rincon shot over the bar from the right side of the arc in the penalty area.

In the 6th minute, AC Milan took the lead. Leo made a breakthrough from the left and then made a straight pass. Giroud and Dequet Lale made consecutive balls. Leo knocked again. 0! Messias scored his first goal of the season.

In the 7th minute, after Murillo knocked down Messias, the two had a dispute, which almost caused a conflict between the two teams. In the 11th minute, Caputo returned the inverted triangle from the left side of the penalty area, and Yuricic shot the crossbar from the top of the arc in the penalty area. In the 13th and 16th minutes, Leo fouled Ferrari twice in a row and was finally shown a yellow card by the referee on duty. In the 21st minute, Leo made a pass from the left side of the penalty area. Decatur jumped up in the penalty area and slammed the ball into the gate with his shoulder. Then VAR intervened in the game and found that in the previous wave of AC Milan’s attack, Giroud was fighting for trust. Nally was offside when he crossed the ball. After careful consideration by the referee on duty, he determined that the goal was invalid, and Dequet Lare continued to push back the first goal of his AC Milan career.

In the 29th minute, Teo made the ball, and Leo shot a ridiculously high shot from the left side of the top of the arc in the penalty area. In the 39th minute, Sabili made a free kick from the right side of the penalty area, and Rincon nodded and missed the left post. In the 41st minute, Specialo made a corner kick from the left. Giroud tried to head the goal and failed to hit the goal. Leo then made a cross from the right side of the penalty area. Specialo volleyed the left side of the penalty area and fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 42nd minute, Special Olympics sent a flat ball from the left side of the penalty area. Giroud grabbed a shot from the middle and was saved by Sampdoria goalkeeper Odro. Then Leo forced a breakthrough from the left side of the penalty area and passed it to the middle. Giroud shot from the front. wide of the left post. In 1 minute of stoppage time, Calabria played the ball, and Dequet Lale shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. At the end of the first half, AC Milan led Sampdoria 1-0 and entered halftime with Messias’s goal.

Change sides in the second half.In the 47th minute, AC Milan made a cross from the wing. Leo hooked in the penalty area and kicked directly into Ferrari. The Sampdoria player fell to the ground in pain. Two yellow cards, two yellows changed to one red, Leo was expelled, and AC Milan only had 10 players left.

In the 53rd minute, Tonali made a free kick from the right in the frontcourt and was grabbed by the defender to grab the first point. Messias took a penalty kick and shot over the crossbar. In the 54th minute, Ferrari brought Theo down and was shown a yellow card by the referee on duty. In the 56th minute, Teo made a free kick from the left side of the frontcourt, and Messias headed the goal over the crossbar.

In the 57th minute, Sampdoria equalized the score, Ogello made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, Yuricic shook his head and attacked the goal. Then VAR intervened in the game and determined that Juricic was not offside when he grabbed the point. This was his first goal of the season.

In the 59th minute, AC Milan replaced Messias with Tomori, and Sampdoria replaced Bereshinsky with Gabbiadini.In the 63rd minute, Poberga made the ball, and the left side shot from the top of the arc in the restricted area of ​​the Special Olympics was crossed by the Sampdoria goalkeeper Oderotto, and then Tonali made a cross from the right corner. Giroud nodded and hit the goal. , then VAR intervened in the game, and the referee on duty came to the sidelines to watch the video playback and found that Villar handballed in the penalty area and blocked Giroud’s shot. Therefore, the referee on duty gave the Sampdoria player a yellow card , and awarded AC Milan a penalty. In the 67th minute, AC Milan took the lead again, Giroud took a penalty kick and broke the goal, 2-1! Giroud scored two consecutive league goals, which was his third goal of the season.

In the 71st minute, AC Milan replaced De Kate Lare with Ben Nasser. In the 73rd minute, Gabbiadini made a shovel shot from the left side of the top of the arc in the penalty area, but was confiscated by AC Milan goalkeeper Meghan due to the too positive angle. In the 78th minute, AC Milan replaced Poberga with Franks, and Sampdoria replaced Caputo and Yuricic with Quagliarella and Vere respectively. In the 85th minute, Kalulu passed the ball. After Giroud’s shot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by the defender, the ball was confiscated by Sampdoria goalkeeper Odero. In the 86th minute, Sampdoria replaced Bialil with Vieira.

In the 87th minute, Quagliarella slanted from a long distance, Gabbiadini’s right rib shot in the penalty area was saved by AC Milan’s goalkeeper Meghan, and then Verey shot the left post from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball bounced unexpectedly. At the back post, Gabbiadini shot from the right side of the small penalty area and was once again resolved by AC Milan goalkeeper Meghan. Sampdoria missed the perfect opportunity to equalize the score. In the 89th minute, Ferrari made the ball, and Gabbiadini shot from the top of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Quagliarella deliberately kicked the ball away when he was dead, and was shown a yellow card by the referee on duty.

In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Ogello tripped Calabria and was shown a yellow card by the referee on duty. In the 6th minute of stoppage time, Sampdoria coach Giampaolo and his assistant coach were both shown red cards by the referee for their aggressive behavior on the sidelines. At the same time, Rilis brought down Theo and was shown a yellow card by the referee on duty. In the end, the 10-man AC Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1, winning two consecutive league victories, and continued to remain unbeaten at the start of the season.

List of teams from both sides:

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): 1-Odro/24-Bereshenski (59 minutes, 23-Gabiadini), 25-Ferrari, 21-Murillo, 3 -Ogello/4-Villar (86 minutes, 14-Vieira)/37-Lelis, 8-Rincon, 11-Sabili, 7-Julicic (79 minutes, 5-Viera) Ray) / 10 – Caputo (78 minutes 27 – Quagliarella)

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): 16-Meignan/2-Calabria, 20-Kalulu, 24-Kjaer, 19-Teo/32-Poberga (78 minutes) 40-Franks), 8-Tonali/30-Mesiyas (59 minutes 23-Tomori), 90-Dequet Lare (71 minutes 4-Bennacer), 17-Leo/9-Ji Lu

