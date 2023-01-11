Italian football plays like that of the rich Premier League. It’s not about quality – there seems to be more across the Channel – but about effective time: in the theater of Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Tottenham or Liverpool and company the ball goes round for 54 minutes, here too. And if in the Champions League the ball flows fluidly for an average of 56 minutes per game, Serie A with the Premier League leads the ranking of the top European leagues because in Ligue1 you travel at an average of 53 minutes, in the Spanish Liga 52 and in the Bundesliga of 51.

The whistles continue

Nervous, fragmented football, held back by the constant whistles of the referees due to the way the players interpret it: this is the first reflection when we Italians enter the scene. The data, the latest, of this season compared with everything that happens elsewhere belie this commonplace. «Effective time – so Gianluca Rocchi, designator of our A and B whistles – has been a topic on the agenda for quite a while because it drags along that of recovery to be assigned. What if we arrive like at the World Cup when the games never ended? In Italy we are ahead in terms of recovery allowed so much that 8 percent of the goals arrive just over 90 minutes, but – continues Rocchi – there is no direction in this direction: we must improve, above all, on free kicks because, often , two minutes, two and a half minutes are lost between protests and shooting…».

The semi-automatic offside makes its debut in the Milan-Inter Super Cup in Serie A on 27 January January 11, 2023



The dead moments

Reducing the dead moments of matches is the mission. And, in part, we are succeeding. Serie A has also made a notable leap on the issue of penalties: from one year to the next, the average has actually decreased, going from 0.42 in the 2021/22 season to 0.26 in the current one after seventeen days of the championship. And, the fouls? Something is moving on this terrain too: a year ago there were 24.8 per race, now 23.14. For the refereeing world, these are hours looking to the future: next Wednesday in Riyadh, on the occasion of the Milan-Inter Supercoppa Italiana final, the announced revolution of the semi-automatic offside will make its debut. «The role of the Var – underlines Rocchi – will remain fundamental because it will be in front of the monitor that the referees will have to establish on which attacker or defender the technology will have to draw the offside line and, therefore, whether or not there is offside itself. How? We start from the moment the ball is released and we calculate: the decision time will be shorter, but first of all the accuracy of the decision maker must prevail».

The news

In each stadium, from the weekend of 28 to 29 January, no less than eight cameras responsible for the novelty will turn on, ready to trace the player in 29 different points of the body, from the nose to the big toe: the human part will come into play when there is to indicate the active role or not of the player judged above the others.