Bologna, 23 July 2022 – The transfer market continues to inflame Serie A just under a month from the start of the championship. Many teams are still looking for the perfect reinforcement as in the case of‘Atalanta looking around for the attack. The future of Belotti who got rid of Turin on a free transfer at the end of June but has not yet found a new accommodation. Instead, among the newly promoted Cremonese it is among the most active.

All negotiations

There is a lot Premier League among the transfer goals of the Serie A teams. As in the case ofAtalanta which to reinforce his attack he put in his sights Ademola Lookman, Leipzig-owned attacking winger who spent last season on loan at Leicester. For now, the young striker remains only an idea that could soon materialize. Premier direction also for Andrea Belotti: Gallo is of interest to many teams in Italy but none has yet advanced his proposal. For this reason, a possible transfer to England, with Newcastle ed Everton ready to make the first move for him, with the West Ham slightly out of sight at the moment. Instead, among the newly promoted Cremonese began his transfer campaign by announcing the arrival of the Argentine midfielder Santiago Lionel Ascacibaron loan with redemption right fromHerta Berlin. In the viewfinder, however, it remains Gianluca Lapadula which has reached an agreement with the Cagliaribut with the complicity of Benevento may change your mind.

