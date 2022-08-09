August 8, 2022 – Giovanni Carnivals to del Sassuolo confirmed the rumors that Giacomo would like Raspadori one step away from Napoli . The neroverde manager admitted that the negotiation is not easy, but that the player wants to compete in a big one. The deal, if it goes through, will do so in the course of early days of this week : the attacker, therefore, could be at the disposal of Spalletti already for the first day of the championship. Salvatore tomorrow Sirigu he will carry out medical examinations with the Neapolitans and will occupy the role of second goalkeeper. As the owner, however, the prices of Keylor Navas which he overcame Kepa del Chelsea.

Juve, proposed Depay. Rabiot towards Manchester

The Juventus continue the search for a vice-Vlahovic . Bologna has closed its doors for Arnautovic and Atletico Madrid removed from the market Morata , also appeared in great form in yesterday’s friendly match against the bianconeri. Chances it’s Memphis Depay the chosen one for Allegri are raised considerably: he could terminate with the Barcelona e free to zero , moreover, his salary of 5 million euros would be within reach of the Old Lady’s coffers. Adrien Rabiot meanwhile, is very close to the Manchester United , which has an agreement with the Turin company for a transfer of 18 million euros. The negotiations for Filip are proceeding quickly Kostic for which further contacts are expected in these hours.

The other negotiations

Alexis Sanchez has terminated his contract with Inter. There Lazio has made official Provedel from La Spezia and the Sampdoria Villar , on loan with the right of redemption from Rome. Warm the board Turin-Bologna : grenades like them Orsolini e Barrow , valued at 12 and 15 million respectively; the Bolognese are interested Izzo e Verdi , which together would cost around 20 million euros. Finally, Fiorentina pushes for Nedim Eid of Empoli: an exchange with Benassi o Nastasic .

