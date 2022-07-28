Home Sports Serie A market: Lazio, Zielinski alternative to Milinkovic. Juve, Muriel is worth 15 million – Sport
Bologna, 28 July 2022 – La Lazio he will have to defend himself from the onslaught of the Manchester United, intending to buy Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder’s agent is expected to deliver, during the month of August, an offer of approx 50 million euros on President Lotito’s desk. The Biancoceleste number one could decline this figure, as the value of the Serbian has been repeated several times, which is equivalent to 70 million. In case of farewell, however, the market target would become Zielinski, which West Ham likes. Meanwhile the Lazio will close for Vecino after the weekend and will try to bring to Rome Emerson Palmierialso coming out of Chelsea.

Juve, Muriel’s price

The Juventus he will have to shell out about 15 million euros if he wants to buy Luis Muriel as deputy Vlahovic. This is the figure indicated by Atalanta, who will buy Ademola at the same price Lookman dal Leipzig. Klopp, meanwhile, stated the importance of Firmino for Liverpool, another player approached to the Old Lady in recent days. Furthermore, the bianconeri could let go Rabiot: despite the latest rumors seeing the Frenchman as non-transferable, due to the injury of Pogbathe interest of Monaco could change the cards on the table.

The other negotiations

Of Ketelaere part of the engagement could be cut to meet the needs of the Milan e Used. Tomorrow Kovalenko will carry out medical examinations with the Spice, where it will land on loan again. Gray smoke for Piatek to Salernitana, with the Pole who asked for time to reflect. The Bologna he took Lucca from Pisa, on loan with redemption obligation set at 8 million. There Cremonese found in Okerekeformerly of Venezia, his new striker.

