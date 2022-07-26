Bologna, 26 July 2022 – Il Napoli closed with the Fenerbahce per Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean defender landed in Italy and underwent medical examinations today, while tomorrow he will sign the contract with his new team. The boy will go to take the place left vacant by Kalidou Koulibalyflew to London to wear the shirt of Chelsea. The Neapolitans now try to solve the problems between the posts: like Kepa of the Blues, which could only arrive on loan and with a part of the salary paid by the Londoners. Low-cost options are Neto of Barcelona, Trapp dell’Eintracht e Ivusic dell’Osijek. Of Laurentiis he would also have shyly approached Inter for Alexis Sanchezwho, however, should first leave the Nerazzurri, from whom he asks for a severance pay of 8 million euros.

Fiorentina, boil Milenkovic

Nikola’s future hangs in the balance Milenkovic. Appreciated byInter and observed by the Juventushas not yet received formal offers. There Fiorentina, therefore, it is ready to offer him a three-year renewal worth 2.5 million euros per season. The Viola bumped into Tottenham’s demands for Lo Celsus: the Spurs they ask for 20 million for the midfielder’s card, but the Tuscans would like the loan formula. Same formula, the latter, with which Kouame could again return to Anderlecht, where he played last season.

The other negotiations

The Juventus announced the consensual termination of the contract with Aaron Ramsey. There is output Arthur, which Valencia, Arsenal and Monaco like. The Chelsea has returned to the office for Dumfries, with Inter asking for at least 40 million to sit at the negotiating table. Lazio is one step away from Neighbour, which he will sign in the next few days. There Roma reflects on the renewal of Zaniolowhich has not received offers and may remain in the capital. Rennes, Lazio e Napoli I’m in line for Palomino of Atalanta, who recently renewed with the Goddess. The Bologna refused a first offer of the Rennes per Arthur Theate, corresponding to 18 million euros plus 2 bonuses. Finally, Salernitana offered 20 million to Inter for Pinamonti.