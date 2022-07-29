Bologna, 29 July 2022 – Il outgoing market of the Roma it is very hot. While Tiago Pinto flew with the team to Tel Aviv, where the management of the Paris Saint Germain – the goal remains Wijnaldum -, there are many players who will have to pack their bags and leave the capital. Carlos Perez could be the first, a strong verbal agreement with the Celtic vigo. The other starters are more uncertain: Shomurodov interested in Turin; Villar like Sampdoria, Valencia and Monza; Kluivert he is actively followed by Fulham, Galatasaray and Nice; Announced it was probed by Herta Berlin; in the end, Veretout it could say goodbye to the direction of Marseille, in the face of an offer of at least 12 million euros.

Naples, Meret can leave. Milan, De Ketelaere closed

Il Napoli keep coming to grips with the goalkeeper theme. The Neapolitans are looking for a skilled extreme defender after the farewell of Ospinaidentified in particular in Kepa, Trapp or too expensive Keylor Navas. In the event that one of the aforementioned players signs in the shadow of Vesuvius, Meret could ask for the sale. After years of alternating between the bench and the pitch, the Italian goalkeeper would like to have continuity and an immovable starting role.

Il Milanmeanwhile, he has finally defined Charles’ arrival Of Ketelaere. The player will be in Milan in the next few days and will carry out the medical examinations by Monday. To the Used 32 million euros plus 3 of bonuses will go.

The other negotiations

L’Ajax mocked the Bologna for Lorenzo Lucca. The Dutch fell on the player yesterday with an offer slightly higher than that of the Bolognese: the attacker accepted the transfer in Eredivisiemuch to the surprise of the same Pisa, who was ready to sell it to Emilia. The Spice will have to manage the grain Maggiorecol Torino which seems to have withdrawn from the negotiation and a contract expiring in 2023. The Sampdoria overcame the Salernitana in the race a Djuricic, who will sign a three-year deal with the Sampdoria. The Lecce he bought By Francesco from the Spal for one million euros.

