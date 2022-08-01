Bologna, 1 August 2022 – The Torino it suddenly turned on. After the sale of Gleison Bremer at the Juventus and the litigation between Vagnati and Juric, the grenades have put the fourth and are about to close another shot in entry. Emirhan Ilkhan is ready to land in Italy since Besiktas for the sum of 4.5 million euros and a resale percentage of 20%. In midfield there is also room for Talkwith the Leicester which will give a definitive answer this week: the Tour offered 8 million, the British are asking for 10. Cairo he also put 8.5 million on the pot Orsolinimy he Bologna he asks for at least 15 to let the outside go.

Roma, Wijnaldum ad oltranza

The negotiation between the Roma and the Paris Saint Germain per Georgino Wijnaldum it seemed now over, but for the moment the definitive agreement has not yet been found. The French would like a loan with obligation to redeem, while in the parts of Trigoria there is talk of a loan with right. The consultations will go on and the optimism, for now, remains. The Tottenhammeanwhile, he made himself heard for Nicolò Zaniolo, for which an important offer will still be needed. Output, Carles Perez is one step away from Celtic vigobut the Giallorossi insist on a loan with the obligation of redemption, currently not accepted by the Spaniards.

The other negotiations

Arthur he said yes to Valencia. The Spaniards, however, will have to please Juventus and pay more than 20% of the player’s salary; in addition, they will first have to sell one between Marcos André and Maxi Gomez. Sanchez reached agreement with l’Inter for the termination of the contract and is close to Marseille. The Lazio Matias made official Neighbourwho was free, and is looking for an option for the left wing: the favorite is Emerson Palmieri of ChelseaDestiny remains in the background Udogie, for which Udinese has exorbitant demands. The Bologna treats for Shomurodov and tomorrow there will be a new summit with the Roma. Hellas Verona and Cremonese are on Cenk Ozcakar of Lyon, who will choose their destination this week. The Scala family must solve the Simeone problem: in addition to Napoli, Borussia Dortmund is also on the tip. There Sampdoria could accept Brentford’s offer for Damsgaard, which reached 20 million euros; meanwhile, the official signature of Djuricic.

Read also: Shakhtar Donetsk, in the Champions League matches in Warsaw