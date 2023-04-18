Home » Serie A, matchday 30: Napoli and Milan only draw before the second leg of the Champions League
Serie A, matchday 30: Napoli and Milan only draw before the second leg of the Champions League

Status: 04/15/2023 8:21 p.m

Leaders SSC Napoli have suffered a minor setback en route to their first Serie A league title in 33 years. AC Milan also only played a draw.

Napoli, the superior leaders of the Italian soccer league, did not get more than 0-0 against Hellas Verona, but are still 14 points ahead of the closest pursuer Lazio Roma.

Naples not at their best

Three days before the second leg in the Italian Champions League quarter-finals against AC Milan, Napoli was offensively lacking in ideas. Shortly before the end, outsiders Verona even missed a great chance of winning.

At SSC, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen returned to the squad after suffering a hamstring injury and came on as a substitute after 73 minutes. On Tuesday (9 p.m., live in the Sportschau live ticker) Napoli have to make up for the 0-1 draw in the first leg in front of their own audience.

Milan only with a draw

Champion Milan, however, did not go beyond a 1: 1 (1: 1) at FC Bologna in the dress rehearsal. Midfielder Tommaso Pobega (40th) countered the lightning deficit with a goal from Nicola Sansone (1st minute). As a result, coach Stefano Pioli’s team missed the chance to move up to third place, at least temporarily.

