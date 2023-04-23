Home » Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day
Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day

The Sunday of the thirty-first day opens at 12.30 with Empoli-Inter on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Riccardo Gentile with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. The links on the sidelines are by Matteo Barzaghi and Andrea Paventi. At 15.00 it’s time to Monza-Fiorentina e Udinese-Cremonesewhile at 18.00 at the Meazza it goes on stage Milan-Lecce. LSunday ends at 20.45 with the fundamental challenge in view of the Scudetto Juventus-Naples.

The studios of Sky Sports

Giorgia Cenni guide The House of Sport Day to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Empoli. From 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads Goleador – Time for goals, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the Gol Collection and the SkyLights of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the talents of Sky Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his Sky Football Club, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Marco Bucciantini and Paolo Di Canio. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the SkyLights of the Sunday evening match already starting at 10.50pm.

