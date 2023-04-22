Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day

Bremer, Wijnaldum and Bonaventura stop on Thursday in the Europa League. Back surgery for Skriniar: considering that PSG awaits him next season, it will be difficult to see him again in an Inter shirt. Immovable towards the summons. Berardi still not available in Sassuolo, in Naples absent Politano, Mario Rui and Rrahmani. Milan without Calabria, but with Ibra who could return to the squad. Here is the situation THE LIKELY LINE-UPS – VERONA-BOLOGNA LIVE