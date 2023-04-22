Home » Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day
Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 31st day

Bremer, Wijnaldum and Bonaventura stop on Thursday in the Europa League. Back surgery for Skriniar: considering that PSG awaits him next season, it will be difficult to see him again in an Inter shirt. Immovable towards the summons. Berardi still not available in Sassuolo, in Naples absent Politano, Mario Rui and Rrahmani. Milan without Calabria, but with Ibra who could return to the squad. Here is the situation THE LIKELY LINE-UPS – VERONA-BOLOGNA LIVE

ATALANTA (31st matchday: Atalanta-Rome)

  • LOOKMAN: distraction in the distal third of the right hamstring muscle. In doubt for 31st
  • RUGGERI: second/third degree lesion of the left thigh hamstring at the musculo-tendon junction. Return end of April/beginning of May
  • PASALIC: ankle sprain. In strong doubt for the 31st
  • HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over

BOLOGNA (31st day: Verona-Bologna)

  • SORIANO: first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return in the second half of May
  • I CHANGE IT: physical problem. To be evaluated for the 31st
  • ARNAUTOVICMuscle lesion of the extensor brevis of the right foot. In strong doubt for the 31st

CREMONESE (31st day: Udinese-Cremonese)

  • CIOFANI: fracture of the nasal septum. In strong doubt for the 31st
  • CHIRICHES: adductor injury. In strong doubt for the 31st
See also  Daniele Bennati: "At the World Cup against the big names, with the position of Jovanotti"

