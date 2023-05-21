Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day

The studios of Sky Sports

Giorgia Cenni guide The House of Sport Day to explore the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis and Giancarlo Marocchi. From 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads Goleador – Time for goals, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the Gol Collection and the SkyLights of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the talents of Sky Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his Sky Football Club, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio, Marco Bucciantini and Faouzi Ghoulam, special guest of the episode. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the SkyLights of the Sunday evening match already starting at 10.50pm.