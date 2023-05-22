Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day

13
Empoli loses Marin: low-grade lesion of the myotendinous junction of the right medial twin, out with Juve. Fagioli operated on after a fracture of the right clavicle: expected recovery times are two months. Atalanta loses Zapata for the last three of the championship. Season over also for Alvarez: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee for the Sassuolo striker. Below are all the unavailable team by team in Serie A
ATALANTA (36th matchday: Atalanta-Verona)
- ZAPATA: lesion of the distal musculotendon junction of the medial twin of the right leg. Season over
- have: ankle problem. In doubt for 36^
- DJIMSIT: blow to the instep. Recoverable for the 36th
- TOLOI: bruised and lacerated alla eyelids. Recoverable by la 36^
- SOPPY: resentment to the flexor. In doubt for the 36th
- RUGGERI: femoral biceps injury. In doubt for the 36th
- PALOMINO: distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. Season over
- HATEBOER: operated on the crusader. Season over
BOLOGNA (36th day: Cremonese-Bologna)
- KYRIAKOPOULOS: labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 36th
- SAMSON: right medial twin strain. Possible return to the squad list against Cremonese
- SORIANO: first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return in the second half of May
- SOUMAOROKnee sprain with possible patellar tendon injury. Season over
CREMONESE (36th day: Cremonese-Bologna)
- TSAJOUT: muscle problem. Partially returned to the group earlier in the week. Recoverable for the 36th
- DESSERS: tendon discomfort. Season probably over