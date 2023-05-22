Home » Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day
Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 36th day

by admin
Empoli loses Marin: low-grade lesion of the myotendinous junction of the right medial twin, out with Juve. Fagioli operated on after a fracture of the right clavicle: expected recovery times are two months. Atalanta loses Zapata for the last three of the championship. Season over also for Alvarez: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee for the Sassuolo striker. Below are all the unavailable team by team in Serie A UDINESE-LAZIO LIVE

ATALANTA (36th matchday: Atalanta-Verona)

  • ZAPATA: lesion of the distal musculotendon junction of the medial twin of the right leg. Season over
  • have: ankle problem. In doubt for 36^
  • DJIMSIT: blow to the instep. Recoverable for the 36th
  • TOLOI: bruised and lacerated alla eyelids. Recoverable by la 36^
  • SOPPY: resentment to the flexor. In doubt for the 36th
  • RUGGERI: femoral biceps injury. In doubt for the 36th
  • PALOMINO: distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. Season over
  • HATEBOER: operated on the crusader. Season over

BOLOGNA (36th day: Cremonese-Bologna)

  • KYRIAKOPOULOS: labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 36th
  • SAMSON: right medial twin strain. Possible return to the squad list against Cremonese
  • SORIANO: first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return in the second half of May
  • SOUMAOROKnee sprain with possible patellar tendon injury. Season over

CREMONESE (36th day: Cremonese-Bologna)

  • TSAJOUT: muscle problem. Partially returned to the group earlier in the week. Recoverable for the 36th
  • DESSERS: tendon discomfort. Season probably over
See also  Sestese at the top with Castanese The Covid blows up three more games

