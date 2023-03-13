news-txt”>

Milan-Salernitana 1-0 DIRECT

45+1′ GOAL! MILAN-Salernitana 1-0! Giroud network. Corner kick beaten very well by the usual Bennacer inside the penalty area. Early shot by Giroud who scores the Rossoneri advantage in the first half.

There is no starting shirt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Milan-Salernitana scheduled for Monday at 20.45. This was confirmed directly by the Rossoneri coach, Stefano Pioli: ‘Not on Monday, but soon yes’.

‘Zlatan is improving – explained Pioli – because he is training with greater continuity. And already on Monday he will be ready to help us, taking over from the bench.