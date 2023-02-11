news-txt”>

Milan-Turin 1-0. He had decided last year, and he did it again this year: Giroud suffocates a good Turin player and gives an oxygen tank to Milan, who returned to victory after an apnea that began in Salerno on 4 January. It’s the 17th minute of the second half when the game changes: Theo Hernandez lifts a left footed shot into the area, the Frenchman moves back just enough to anticipate Djidji with a header and hit the far corner. Simple to say, less to do and the exultation that he knows of liberation tells the real value of that goal. After all, Milan had a pending account with themselves, after 6 games without a win between the championship and the Super Cup. And with the past, in the 3,000th match of its history in Serie A. The record

Torino hasn’t conquered San Siro in the league for 37 years: spring 1985, Radice 0-1 over Liedholm, even though recent history said that Juric’s formation was the team to beat and the ghost to get out of the closet: two wins out of two in the season against the Rossoneri, 2-1 in the first leg, then success at the Meazza in the Italian Cup, 10 against 11 in extra time. The appetizer of the twenty-second set Leao back on the field from the first minute, with Thiaw on the confirmed 4-man line of defense. On the other hand, Turin throws the Lithuanian Gineitis into the fray from the start, born in 2004 in his first in Serie A. The first rings are from Turin, with Miranchuk first and then Sanabria, able to concentrate and place her in the lower corner and Tatarusanu to stroke her out. The Milan goalkeeper, on the other hand, must really open his hands when the rebound on Singo’s incursion ends in Sanabria, who however foully gets rid of Kjaer. Then in the 37th minute Kjaer caracolla in protection of the ball, Sanabria goes around him and with his toe touches the advantage, if it weren’t for the providential exit of Tarausanu.

ANSA.it Goals: in the st 17′ Giroud. A (ANSA)

THE RANKING

THE PROGRAM

The start of the second act of the match doesn’t change the score, with the tall and aggressive Bull and AC Milan pulling away. Yet in the 9th minute the first real chance was for the Rossoneri, although it is no coincidence that it came on the counterattack: Diaz serves Giroud, a long triangulation for Leao interrupted by the exit of Milinkovic-Savic. But at that point the pace has already changed, in favor of the hosts. Again the grenade goalkeeper says no to Giroud, caught well in the area by Diaz: his left foot is rejected in two stages by the guest goalkeeper, who blocks it before it ends up in the net. Not even Milan spared the thrill, with Kjaer deflecting a shot from the Sanabria limit by centimeters just before the quarter of an hour. But it is only a call, because immediately after the sharp Giroud places it with the goal that is worth the three points. Just after half an hour Theo could play the de profundis to Toro: restart from a corner kick against and a counterattack with Kalulu running away to the left and serving Hernandez in the area, imprecise in crossing at the far post from inside the area. There are no other emotions and Pioli, deep down, is happy like this.