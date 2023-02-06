Monza -Sampdoria 2-2 THE REPORT on the 21st day of Serie A
Al 90+8′ GOAL! MONZA-Sampdoria 2-2! Pessina network. Execution of the perfect penalty by the Monza captain who gives the home team a draw. Left footed on one side, Audero on the other: 2-2 and the match ended after the goal by the midfielder from Brianza.
Al 58′ Monza-SAMPDORIA 1-2! Gabbiadini network. Perfect insertion of Murru on the left and a cross with a kiss for Leris with a header. Whiplash on which Di Gregorio performs a miracle, but Gabbiadini’s tap-in (for him so far) with an empty net makes everything in vain. Stankovic’s team takes the lead again.
Al 32′ MONZA-Sampdoria 1-1! Petagna network. Monza’s reaction that builds an excellent offensive action from right to left. On the left-handed side, the usual Carlos Augusto puts a perfect ball in the middle for the red and white ram. Petagna defends the ball against Nuytinck and immediately turns with his left foot to beat Audero.
At 12′ Monza-SAMPDORIA 0-1! Gabbiadini network. Lammers throws from the back for the cut behind the defense of Gabbiadini who, having won the duel in speed with Caldirola, strikes Di Gregorio with his left foot. Dorian advantage in Monza.
