Home Sports Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no better off
Sports

Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no better off

by admin
Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no better off

On Sportweek we report the study that examined absences in all five major championships, including the (many) injured among the Under 21s. Help can come from personalizing preparation

Let’s start with the numbers, because by themselves they already explain enough. In the first 15 days of Serie A, that is until the break for the World Cup, 124 players were victims of a muscle injury. And, before saying that all in all there is nothing strange, given the extraordinary nature of this season, compressed by many games in a very short time, know that at the end of last season the players in our league who had suffered at least one injury this type, without therefore considering the relapses, had been 351.

See also  Fantasy football tips for matchday 18: trust the Lazio and Inter blocks, and keep an eye on Joao Pedro

You may also like

Lebanon between stability and change: “Italy has invested...

The situation has not deteriorated in the past...

Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive news: Three towns in...

Juve investigation: “We burned 20 years of competitive...

2022 Qatar World Cup 1/8 Finals Schedule Live...

Serie A basketball Reggio Emilia: Sakota arrives via...

Media Spain: 200 million a year agreement between...

Giro d’Italia, the Maglia Rosa 2023 is also...

Atletico Madrid, Forlan: “Joao Felix away? He could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy