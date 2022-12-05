Let’s start with the numbers, because by themselves they already explain enough. In the first 15 days of Serie A, that is until the break for the World Cup, 124 players were victims of a muscle injury. And, before saying that all in all there is nothing strange, given the extraordinary nature of this season, compressed by many games in a very short time, know that at the end of last season the players in our league who had suffered at least one injury this type, without therefore considering the relapses, had been 351.