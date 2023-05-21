Home » Serie A, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 – Football
Serie A, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 – Football

Napoli-Inter on the pitch from 6pm.

The first half ends goalless. Napoli scored in the second half and took the lead: he scored in the 67th minute Frank Zambo Anguissa. Inter equalized with a Romelu Lukaku goal in the 82nd minute. In the 85th minute Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored which gave Napoli the lead. And finally Napoli’s third goal with Gianluca Gaetano in the fourth minute of added time.

