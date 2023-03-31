news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – After the break for the national team, Serie A is back with the 28th matchday and the familiar themes, the passes for the Champions League and the fight not to be relegated. The big match is played on Sunday evening at the ‘Maradona’, with a Napoli-Milan that precedes the double challenge of the Champions League and sees the Azzurri clearly favored, according to Snai quotators: the “1” sign is played at 1.75, the draw at 3.65 and the «2» at 4.75.



Lazio, back from the victory in the derby, starts again with a difficult away match in Monza but with a certain advantage in the odds (2.10 for 2, a draw pays 3.30, the 1 pays 3.70). Inter, third in the standings, host Fiorentina at 6pm on Saturday and start in pole position: home win at 1.75, equal to 3.80, viola hit at 4.50. Saturday’s advance schedule, opened by Cremonese-Atalanta (“2” at 1.67), will complete at 20.45 with Juventus-Verona: a commitment that seems within reach for the bianconeri, favorites at 1.40 against 8 ,75 for the «2» of Hellas.



Sunday at 18 there is the match between Roma and Sampdoria. The Giallorossi have to react to the defeat in the derby against a team fighting to avoid relegation. Roma’s redemption at 1.42 has the second lowest odds of the weekend after Juventus’ 1.40; the blucerchiati shot is at 8.00, with the draw in the middle at 4.50.



(ANSA).

