Serie A: Napoli-Sampdoria, party at Maradona – Calcio

On the pitch at 18.30 Napoli-Sampdoria DIRECT

Scudetto won a month ago and the last great evening of celebration for Napoli who, after 33 years, have regained the title by dominating the season. The match with Sampdoria has for Maradona’s 50,000 players the sense of the last great night of celebration all united of a perfect season, knowing that from Monday we will move on, with De Laurentiis looking for the coach who will replace Spalletti, who will say goodbye to Maradona which is now in his heart. “Naples shouldn’t be imagined – explains the coach – because it’s much more than the imagination, Naples should be lived. I’ve probably always been a bit Neapolitan. These days, imagining myself far from here, I’ve realized how difficult it is to choose to leave The heart and selfishness tell you that you should continue because there is a very strong team. But it is precisely the love I feel that makes me accept the choice. I probably hurt myself by leaving Naples, but I won’t leave because I stopped to love, I leave because I loved and gave everything”.

What’s the weather like, De Laurentiis greets Spalletti: ‘He asked for a sabbatical year’

Spalletti knows he is leaving a city that loves him, but he wants the feeling to remain very strong, forever. The tension with President De Laurentiis was also strong in these two years, with a farewell and then an embrace in front of the cameras. “At dinner – he says – we settled everything in fifteen minutes. We were lucid. I’m not one who changes my mind easily when making a decision. Then there was a triumph and it was right for us to embrace, I don’t want us to there are frictions with the president De Laurentiis. Neither of the two must cancel the other, we worked very well together. The meaning of the embrace was to erase the pitfalls that are felt in the air”. Spalletti greets a team with which he has joined and crowns Kvaratskhelia king: “Kvara is a very strong player, he gets close to Maradona for his plays and his accelerations from a standstill. He is a very great champion”. Everything is now ready for the Scudetto Cup but also for the awards in Kvaratskhelia, which the League has named player of the year in Serie A, in Osimhen, top scorer and forward of the year, in Kim, best defender of the season. The party, commissioned by mayor Gaetano Manfredi, will take place at Maradona and for the hundreds of thousands of fans in front of the giant screens set up by the Municipality in three city squares and in 17 municipalities in the metropolitan area. Dazn has granted that it will be broadcast from the second half, followed by the championship and player awards. It then starts from 19.15 until the end of the party in Piazza del Plebiscito with two screens, Piazza Mercato, Piazza Giovanni Paolo II in Scampia and in Piazza Forcella. The party in the squares will also be in 17 other municipalities in the province of Naples from Pozzuoli to Castellammare di Stabia. The last match with a party, announces Napoli, will embrace all the fans in the world with television coverage of the 5 continents, from the USA to the Mena area, from Russia, to TV connections with Australia, China, African countries and East Asia, as well as in Europe. The last act of joy will also be music with shows until nightfall with Gigi D’Alessio, Nino D’Angelo, Clementino, but also Noa, Arisa and Emma.