Serie A, no match at the debut after 51 years. The top 8 of 2021/22 win

For the fourth time in the Italian championship the X mark is missing on the first day. All the best of last season get the three points

The first day of the Serie A 2022/23 championship goes into the archive leaving us two interesting statistical data. The first 10 games of the season ended without even a draw. It is only the fourth time that this has happened in Serie A history: previously it had happened in 1933/34, in 1934/35 and in 1971/72.

EIGHT “SISTERS”

In addition, the teams that finished last tournament in the top eight all managed to find success in their debut in the next championship.

