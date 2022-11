Dying at the age of eighteen, on a Sunday in June, in the square of San Siro. To die by being beaten, to die of fear with a breaking heart. To die twice, because after death there is no justice. On 4 June 1989 Antonio De Falchi arrives at the San Siro stadium with the 24, the tram that stops at the terminus in Piazzale Axum. He is with three other friends, all from Rome.