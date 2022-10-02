A female referee anticipates a prime minister in the series of the first times for Italy. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, on Sunday, will direct Sassuolo-Salernitana and for our Serie A it will be the only case in which there is not a man to whistle. We hope not the last and it does not depend only on her.

We are behind in history, it took more than 110 years of football at the highest level for this breakthrough, we are ahead of many other European countries that still have to find the name and the time to catch up. If we take into consideration the five most important leagues, as for every statistic, we are the third nation to equate the use of cards. He started Germany, in 2017, with the pioneer Bibiana Steinhaus, then came France, in 2019, with the very talented Stéphanie Frappart, also designated for the World Cup in Qatar.

Now it’s up to us, overtaking the English Premier that we always take as a reference point, the Spanish La Liga which has more established women’s teams, a women’s national team mutinied against the coach, but not a referee, even if the declination of the profession is still not popular. and not even Ferrieri Caputi convinces. «If they tell me referee it is to emphasize that I am a woman. I prefer referee. When there is no longer the need to underline it, it will mean that there will really be consideration of the role regardless “, whether it is a matter of habit or definition, it will soon be discovered, what is certain is that our championship in an identity crisis has a reason for pride. A thrill of pride: look at us, we get rid of a century of prejudice. Even if it will certainly take more than 90 minutes, but let’s start from here, from a game full of pitfalls and in a phase of great changes.

The protagonist of the revolution grew up in the amateur categories around Livorno. She is ready, to run, as evidenced by the physical tests that she periodically sustains and to endure: she trained in a land of driven satire, she certainly will not be intimidated by the social meatloaf that she has already started to grind clichés. The Hague promoted her at 32, after all the possible ranks and the debut in the Italian Cup, only the most important category is missing.

The lady grew up in the myth of Baggio, she did not become a footballer because her mother was too apprehensive and feared injuries, but it is likely that ambition has found the right path. Ferrieri Caputi distracted from her initial desire with a more interesting game and at least at the beginning of her, as a seventeen year old, they told her that that game was not for her. She’s not okay with blowing whistles.

They told her everything, she stopped listening soon, at least the insults, the rest, the most picturesque comments, like “why didn’t you go skating?”, She kept them as a stimulus. Ibrahimovic style when yelling at him.

From game to game he found the awareness he was looking for and now his sex counts because it opens a frontier, not as a yardstick. He will be anyway, in two days and at the next selection and in the game after that. The first few times are discounted, maybe Giorgia Meloni might find it useful to take a trip to Reggio Emilia on Sunday. Just to see the effect it brings to unexplored territories. –