Call him when needed, then he’ll take care of it. Olivier Giroud splits Milan-Spezia in two, he is never satisfied: he enters, scores, gets sent off for having removed his shirt when he was already booked. But at the end of the match the smiles for the goal are more than the regrets for the expulsion: “The red after the exultation? I did my job on that cross from Sandro, then when the referee sent me off I went back to the locker room infuriated. But football is like this: I scored a decisive goal, in my head I still feel like a child, I rejoiced as it came naturally. Patience: I’m sure that the team will do well with Cremonese, even without me. “

HEAVY GOALS

—

A child with golden eggs, a decisive Peter Pan like few others: last year he put the stamp on the championship in the game of the turning point, the derby with Inter overturned in a matter of minutes. He put the team on his shoulders when Ibra had to raise the white flag due to yet another injury, he became the leader. And he scores only heavy goals: the aforementioned brace in the derby, two seals in the Reggio Emilia Scudetto party, 4 seasonal Championships stamps that sent the Rossoneri to the second round: it will be the Milan of the young players, but there is one who wrote 1986 under the heading “year of birth” on the identity card. Olivier enjoys the moment: “We wanted to win this match, we were eager to the end. I don’t know if it’s my best form, but there are always situations in life where you are in the right place at the right time: that of Sandro was a beautiful ball, my life is in the penalty area and I put it in. ” With this simplicity he describes a goal that is very reminiscent of a magic by Totti in the derby with Lazio in January 2015. And the parallelism also ran in Pioli’s mind: “As soon as I saw it, that goal came to mind. On the bench I was there, unfortunately I remember it well “. Totti takes away, Peter Pan returns.