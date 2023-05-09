Serie A: Osimhen lets Naples celebrate, Milan wins and closes in on Lazio

As of: 05/08/2023 9:18 p.m

In the first home game after winning the Italian championship, SSC Napoli won 1-0 (0-0) against AC Fiorentina on Sunday (May 7th, 2023). Among the pursuers, the fight for the top four places will be exciting again.

In Naples, goalscorer Victor Osimhen (74th) scored the decisive goal against Florence with a penalty kick in front of a euphoric crowd. However, the star striker had previously missed a shot from the point (48′).

34th matchday

Osimhen also scored in Napoli’s 1-1 draw in Udinese on Thursday, completing their first league title in 33 years. After the game against Fiorentina, Napoli received the championship trophy while thousands of fans around the stadium were celebrating for hours.

AC Milan beats Lazio

The day before, AC Milan had closed the gap to third-placed Lazio Roma. The “Rossoneri” won 2-0 (2-0) against Lazio on matchday 34. Ismael Bennacer (17′) and Theo Hernandez (29′) made things clear in the first half.

Fifth, Milan are now just two points behind Lazio and one behind city rivals Inter Milan, who face Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

AS Roma botched dress rehearsal

AS Roma messed up the dress rehearsal for the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday (9 p.m.) against Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. The Romans lost against Inter Milan 0:2 (0:1). Federico Dimarco (33rd) scored the opening goal for the Lombards, Belgian center forward Romelu Lukaku (74th) made the decision.

Close fight for the Champions League qualification

Juventus Turin celebrated an important success in the fight for the Champions League qualification. Coach Massimiliano Allegri’s team beat Atalanta Bergamo 2-0 (0-0) on Sunday and moved past Lazio Rome to second place in Serie A with 66 points.

The 19-year-old starting eleven debutant Samuel Iling Junior (56th) initiated the victory, Dusan Vlahovic increased in the eighth minute of added time.

However, Juventus still has to fear the deduction of 15 points for accounting fraud. The Supreme Sports Court of Italy’s National Olympic Committee (Coni) ruled on Thursday that the case must be dealt with again by the football association’s judiciary. However, the Turinese must now await the new decision of the Appeal Court of the Italian Football Association FIGC, which imposed the original penalty.

Bergamo has to accept a setback

Bergamo missed out on getting closer to the Champions League spots by losing to Juve. With 58 points and four games left, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team is sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Sampdoria Genoa one floor below

City rivals Sampdoria were relegated from Serie A just two days after CFC Genoa was promoted directly. Italy’s soccer champions from 1991 lost 2-0 (0-2) at Udinese Calcio on Monday (08.05.23) and are thus the first relegated team. After only three wins from 35 games, the team around the German-Turkish Koray Günter is bottom of the table. On Saturday, CFC Genoa made the return to the Italian top flight perfect.