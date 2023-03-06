Original title: Serie A – Pogba came off the bench to play against Mancini World Bojuventus 0-1 Roma

At 3:45 am on March 6, Beijing time, the 25th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season kicked off. The Serie A giants Juventus played away against Roma. In the first half of the game, the two teams had nothing to do with each other. In the second half of the game, Mancini scored, Pogba came off the bench, and Keane got a red card in less than a minute after coming off the bench. At the end of the game, Juventus lost 0-1 to Roma in the away game.

In the 4th minute, Juventus got a free kick on the left side of the front court. Di Maria took the penalty and passed it with his left foot to the small penalty area. In the 11th minute, Krstic took the ball on the left side of the penalty area and crossed it into the penalty area. Di Maria followed up with a left-footed volley, but this time the shot was blocked. In the 18th minute, Roma quickly sent a free kick in the frontcourt. The ball reached the left side of the penalty area. Spinazzola followed up with the ball and made a cross. In the 24th minute, Krstic made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the front court, and Mancini made a header to clear the siege.

In the 27th minute, Spinazzola received a long pass from Pellegrini, dribbled the ball inward on the left side of the frontcourt, and suddenly shot with his right foot, but was blocked. The ball arrived at the feet of Kristante on the outside, who gave the ball to the right, Dybala followed up and hit the goal, and Szczesny hit the ball with a side throw. In the 31st minute, Spinazzola was kicked over by Locatelli, who was given a yellow card. In the 33rd minute, Matic kicked Cuadrado down and was warned by a yellow card. In the 42nd minute, Locatelli took a long shot in the middle of the midfield after receiving a pass from the Angel. The angle of the shot was too straight and the ball was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 44th minute, Danilo kicked a pass, Rabiot headed the goal in the penalty area, and the ball hit the post.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. During the intermission, Juventus made personnel adjustments, Bonucci played and Sandro went off to rest. In the 48th minute, Krstic passed Zalewski on the left side of the front court and made an inverted triangle pass in the penalty area. The ball was intercepted by Matic.

In the 54th minute, Mancini received the ball at the top of the arc of the penalty area and made a slightly adjusted long-range shot. The ball went straight to the bottom left corner of the goal. Roma 1-0 Juventus.

In the 57th minute, Pellegrini made a long shot at the top of the penalty area and the ball went out of the bottom line.

In the 59th minute, Juventus got a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. Quadrado shot directly from the free kick. The ball hit the left post and popped out. Then Juventus made substitutions and adjusted, Chiesa played and Facioli went off to rest.

In the 62nd minute, Bonucci made a long pass from the backcourt, and Zalewski headed back to the top. The ball reached Vlahovic’s feet. In the 68th minute, Locatelli made a long shot from outside the penalty area and Smalling made a header.

In the 75th minute, Smalling received a cross from his teammate and headed the ball from close range, and Szczesny blocked the ball on the goal line. In the 76th minute, Juventus made a substitution, Locatelli and Krstic went off, and Paredes and Pogba played. In the 79th minute, Di Maria’s long shot from outside the penalty area was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 85th minute, Pogba got the ball in the middle of the penalty area, but hesitated after turning around, and then the ball was cut off by the defender. In the 89th minute, Keane came off the bench and was sent off with a red card for kicking Mancini maliciously in less than a minute. At the end of the game, Juventus lost 0-1 to Roma in the away game.

Lineups for both sides:

Roma (442): 1-Patricio/3-Ibanez, 6-Smolin, 23-Gianluca Mancini, 37-Spinazzola/4-Christante , 7-Lorenzo Pellegrini (86′ 11-Belotti), 8-Matic, 25-Winaldum (73′ 52-Bovo)/21-Dybala ( 73′ 9-Abraham), 59-Zalewski (64′ 2-Karlsdorp)

Juventus (352): 1-Szczesny/6-Danilo, 3-Bremmer, 12-Sandro (46′ 19-Bonucci)/11-Cuadrado (89′ 18-base En), 5-Locatelli (76′ 32-Paredes), 44-Faccioli (59′ 7-Chiesa), 25-Rabiot, 17-Kostic (76′ 10 -Pogba)/22-Di Maria, 9-Vlahovic

