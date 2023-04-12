He will be the referee Federico La Penna, from the Roma 1 section, to direct Napoli’s match against Maradona against Verona on the 30th day of Serie A. This is the designation for the leaders, while Irrati will have the match between Spezia and Lazio. The match between Fiorentina and Atalanta, which offers precious points from a European perspective, will be directed by Guida, while the Lecce-Samp match will be directed by referee Mariani. Here are all the official designations.
The referee appointments of the 30th matchday of Serie A
Cremonese-Empoli (Friday 14 April, 6.30pm)
- Referee: Zufferli
- assistants: Palermo-Mokhtar
- IV Officer: bear
- WAS: DiMartino
- AVAR: Beautiful
Spezia-Lazio (Friday 14 April, 8.45pm)
- Referee: Radio
- assistants: Bresmes-Scarpa
- IV Officer: Santoro
- WAS: Paul’s
- AVAR: Separated
Bologna-Milan (Saturday 15 April, 3 pm)
- Referee: Massa
- assistants: Colarossi-Del Giovane
- IV Officer: Colombo
- WAS: Beautiful
- AVAR: S. Longo
Naples-Verona (Saturday 15 April, 6 pm)
- Referee: The pen
- assistants: Rocca-Cipriani
- IV Officer: Joiner
- WAS: be born
- AVAR: Abyss
Inter-Monza (Saturday 15 April, 8.45pm)
- Referee: Pairetto
- assistants: Vecchi-M. Reds
- IV Officer: Rutella
- WAS: Valeri
- AVAR: Pagans
Lecce-Sampdoria (Sunday 16 April, 12.30)
- Referee: Mariani
- assistants: Bindoni-Lo Cicero
- IV Officer: Cosso
- WAS: Mazzoleni
- AVAR: Barons
Turin-Salernitana (Sunday 16 April, 3 pm)
- Referee: Aureliano
- assistants: Capaldo-Dei Giudici
- IV Officer: Perenzoni
- WAS: Maresca
- AVAR: Muto
Sassuolo-Juventus (Sunday 16 April, 6 pm)
- Referee: Rapuan
- assistants: Tegoni-Di Monte
- IV Officer: Wonder
- WAS: Marini
- AVAR: Abyss
Roma-Udinese (Sunday 16 April, 8.45 pm)
- Referee: Jua
- assistants: Preti-Lombard
- IV Officer: Sacks
- WAS: Banti
- AVAR: Manganiello
Fiorentina-Atalanta (Monday 17 April, 8.45pm)
- Referee: Guide
- assistants: Mondin Massara
- IV Officer: Feliciani
- WAS: Blacksmiths
- AVAR: Manganiello