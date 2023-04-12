He will be the referee Federico La Penna, from the Roma 1 section, to direct Napoli’s match against Maradona against Verona on the 30th day of Serie A. This is the designation for the leaders, while Irrati will have the match between Spezia and Lazio. The match between Fiorentina and Atalanta, which offers precious points from a European perspective, will be directed by Guida, while the Lecce-Samp match will be directed by referee Mariani. Here are all the official designations.