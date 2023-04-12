Home Sports Serie A referees, the designations for the 30th day
Serie A referees, the designations for the 30th day

Serie A referees, the designations for the 30th day

He will be the referee Federico La Penna, from the Roma 1 section, to direct Napoli’s match against Maradona against Verona on the 30th day of Serie A. This is the designation for the leaders, while Irrati will have the match between Spezia and Lazio. The match between Fiorentina and Atalanta, which offers precious points from a European perspective, will be directed by Guida, while the Lecce-Samp match will be directed by referee Mariani. Here are all the official designations.

The referee appointments of the 30th matchday of Serie A

Cremonese-Empoli (Friday 14 April, 6.30pm)

  • Referee: Zufferli
  • assistants: Palermo-Mokhtar
  • IV Officer: bear
  • WAS: DiMartino
  • AVAR: Beautiful

Spezia-Lazio (Friday 14 April, 8.45pm)

  • Referee: Radio
  • assistants: Bresmes-Scarpa
  • IV Officer: Santoro
  • WAS: Paul’s
  • AVAR: Separated

Bologna-Milan (Saturday 15 April, 3 pm)

  • Referee: Massa
  • assistants: Colarossi-Del Giovane
  • IV Officer: Colombo
  • WAS: Beautiful
  • AVAR: S. Longo

Naples-Verona (Saturday 15 April, 6 pm)

  • Referee: The pen
  • assistants: Rocca-Cipriani
  • IV Officer: Joiner
  • WAS: be born
  • AVAR: Abyss

Inter-Monza (Saturday 15 April, 8.45pm)

  • Referee: Pairetto
  • assistants: Vecchi-M. Reds
  • IV Officer: Rutella
  • WAS: Valeri
  • AVAR: Pagans

Lecce-Sampdoria (Sunday 16 April, 12.30)

  • Referee: Mariani
  • assistants: Bindoni-Lo Cicero
  • IV Officer: Cosso
  • WAS: Mazzoleni
  • AVAR: Barons

Turin-Salernitana (Sunday 16 April, 3 pm)

  • Referee: Aureliano
  • assistants: Capaldo-Dei Giudici
  • IV Officer: Perenzoni
  • WAS: Maresca
  • AVAR: Muto

Sassuolo-Juventus (Sunday 16 April, 6 pm)

  • Referee: Rapuan
  • assistants: Tegoni-Di Monte
  • IV Officer: Wonder
  • WAS: Marini
  • AVAR: Abyss

Roma-Udinese (Sunday 16 April, 8.45 pm)

  • Referee: Jua
  • assistants: Preti-Lombard
  • IV Officer: Sacks
  • WAS: Banti
  • AVAR: Manganiello

Fiorentina-Atalanta (Monday 17 April, 8.45pm)

  • Referee: Guide
  • assistants: Mondin Massara
  • IV Officer: Feliciani
  • WAS: Blacksmiths
  • AVAR: Manganiello


