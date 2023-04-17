Home » Serie A: Roma 3-0 Udinese – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 16 – Roma beat Udinese 3-0 (1-0) in the last Sunday match of the 30th day of Serie A.

Giallorossi took the lead in the first half with Bove who scored a missed penalty from Cristante in the 37th minute. Doubling by Pellegrini in the second half in the 55th minute. Abraham closes in the 91st minute. (HANDLE).

