Serie A: Roma-Milan – The probable formations – Football

Serie A: Roma-Milan, on the pitch on Saturday at 6pm.

Eve.

It’s an armored Trigoria in which Mourinho has prepared tomorrow’s Champions League match against Milan over the last two days. Not even the club’s photographers were allowed to train and not even a shadow of the press conference on the eve of the Special One. But despite the precautions of the Portuguese, tomorrow morning will still be needed to understand if Paulo Dybala will be in the match or not. The footballer has alternated physiotherapy and treatments for his left ankle with mild work with the ball and the hope of the Special One is that tomorrow evening he can at least be on the bench. Instead, Wijnaldum gave different results, stopped in the first half of the second leg against Feyenoord due to a muscle problem, but returned to train with the rest of the group. However, the Dutchman too, in order not to risk it, will go to the bench, ready to lend a hand during the match. The real problems, however, are represented by the defense, where Smalling and Llorente will still have them for a while due to their respective muscle injuries and for this reason Mourinho’s doubt is whether to focus on Kumbulla or Celik in the central three line with Mancini and Ibanez. The Turk seems to have the advantage for a starting shirt, as well as Belotti on Abraham to play in attack. Difficult, despite him having tried it, the formation of four from the first minute, a solution that the Giallorossi coach has often used instead in the match in progress. To deal with the emergency, the coach will also rely on the Olimpico, once again sold out.

“The Champions League race will remain open until the last day of the championship, but tomorrow it will be a direct match worth double”. Opposing concepts that attract each other and that have a single center of gravity: a useful positioning for the next Europe that matters. For Stefano Pioli, this will be Roma-Milan, tomorrow at 6 pm. And it couldn’t be otherwise, given a ranking that says the Rossoneri are at 56 and the Giallorossi are in the same condition. “There are 7 games to go”, explains Pioli, underlining how much a possible victory against a direct rival can go beyond the three points up for grabs. “Roma are a quality team, which have not conceded a goal in 7 home games in 2023”, as they then did twice away from home. “He has an organized defensive phase and a quality offensive phase, with players who can find play at any moment.” Pioli dwells on another strong point of the Giallorossi: “Mourinho has created a mentality and intensity of play, bringing it to high levels. Tomorrow’s environment will also be important, because we know the contribution that the public can give”. But, having said about the opponent and the risks that Milan will have to take into account, the Rossoneri coach is well aware of which levers he will have to move to seek the result: “We have the quality to do well and we know what to do in important matches. I have a lot of sensations good, because the team is doing well and is working with the right concentration. There’s clearly a waste of mental energy too, but we’re used to it.”

Probable lineups

Rome (3-4-2-1): 1 Rui Patricio; 19 Celik, 23 Mancini, 3 Ibanez; 59 Zalewski, 4 Cristante, 8 Matic, 37 Spinazzola; 7 Pellegrini, 92 El Shaarawy; 11 Belottis. (99 Svilar, 63 Boers, 24 Kumbulla, 25 Wijnaldum, 52 Bove, 68 Tahirovic, 20 Camara, 62 Volpato, 9 Abraham, 21 Dybala, 18 Solbakken).

All. Mourinho.

Suspended: none Watch out: Matic Out: Karsdorp, Llorente, Smalling Milan (4-2-3-1): 16 Maignan; 2 Calabria, 24 Kjaer, 23 Tomori, 19 Theo Hernandez; 8 Tonali, 33 Krunic; 10 Diaz, 4 Bennacer, 7 Leao; 9 Giroud. (1 Tatarusanu, 83 Mirante, 5 Ballo-Touré, 7 Adli, 12 Rebic, 14 Bakayoko, 20 Kalulu, 21 Dest, 27 Origi, 28 Thiaw, 30 Messias, 40 Vranckx, 46 Gabbia, 56 Saelmakers, 90 De Ketelaere). All: Pioli Disqualified: none Be wary: Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori, Pobega, Rebic.

Unavailable: Ibrahimovic, Florenzi, Pobega.