Serie A: Rome from Champions extends Udinese – Calcio

A success that launches the Giallorossi to plus five from Inter, confirming their Champions League placement on a day that saw Milan draw and lose Juventus and the Nerazzurri. Meanwhile Mourinho, compared to Thursday, chooses to spare the two wingers (Zalewski and Spinazzola) to give space to Celik and El Shaarawy with Bove in the middle of the field together with Cristante. Up front, however, is Belotti, with Abraham and Solbakken on the bench after a quick recovery, considering their respective shoulder dislocations. But the attentions of the Olimpico, still sold out, are all for Pellegrini, in his hundredth appearance as captain in yellow and red.

ANSA.it Roma-Udinese 3-0 (1-0) in a match on the 30th day of the Serie A championship: Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Celik (29′ st Zalewski), Cristante, Bove, El Shaarawy (29′ Spinazzola); Wijnaldum (15′ st Matic), Pellegrini (44′ … (ANSA)

“For better or for worse… the captain remains so” reads the banner in the Curva Sud before the kick-off after the penalty missed by the Giallorossi 7 in Rotterdam against Feyenoord. An opportunity that also presents itself tonight at the Olimpico after half an hour of play with Pereyra’s handball in the penalty area following a header by Belotti and Giua who needs the Var to assign the shot from eleven meters. However, Pellegrini does not go on the ball, but Cristante, who shortly before had been involved in a game clash with Success which forced the two players to bandage their respective heads. The result, compared to Holland, is the same, because like Pellegrini three days ago, the yellow and red 4 also takes the post. The difference is made by the rebound, tonight on Bove’s feet for the 1-0 tap-in. And so the first half ends despite Roma also having another opportunity with Pellegrini who, before returning to the locker room, finds only Silvestri standing between him and the goal from a free kick. A joy postponed for just 10 minutes because in the second half Roma found the 2-0 thanks to a play by Belotti who freed Pellegrini who made no mistake in front of Silvestri, signing the doubling. The exultation is a liberation with the gesture of the heart towards the Curva Sud and the race to embrace Mourinho. A goal that is the first from open play in this championship and just the second of 2023, after the penalty scored against Bologna in the first match of the new year. From 2-0 to the full whistle, then, Roma did what they did best: controlling the result, even when Giua awarded a penalty to Udinese for a foul with Mancini’s hand, but which Rui Patricio saved on Pereyra. Before the gong there is also room for Abraham’s trio, who entered shortly before for Gallo. With tonight’s match, therefore, there are nine clean sheets in 2023 in the league, seven of which at home where the only defeat remains the one against Sassuolo. Now the head can go to Thursday’s second leg with Feyenoord with Roma hoping to recover Dybala to go to the semi-finals. To succeed, two goals will be needed, but the signals from Pellegrini and Abraham are already good news.