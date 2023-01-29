Home Sports Serie A roundup: Lautaro scores twice, Inter Milan reverses Cremonese
Sports

Serie A roundup: Lautaro scores twice, Inter Milan reverses Cremonese

by admin
Serie A roundup: Lautaro scores twice, Inter Milan reverses Cremonese

　　original title:Serie A roundup: Lautaro scores twice, Inter Milan reverses Cremonese

The 20th round of the Italian Football League continued on the 28th. With Lautaro scoring twice, Inter Milan reversed Cremonese 2:1 away.

Inter Milan lost to Empoli at home in the last round of the league. Defender Skriniar received a red card in the game and was suspended. In addition, the two midfielders Barrera and Brozovic were also absent from the contest with Cremonese that day.

After the opening, Inter Milan suppressed the opponent on the offensive, but it was the opponent who scored first. In the 11th minute, Oaklake blasted a “world wave” from outside the penalty area and went straight to the dead corner. Inter Milan equalized the score in the 21st minute, Dzeko’s shot was blocked, and Lautaro succeeded with a supplementary shot. Since then, Inter Milan’s offensive has not diminished, but in the face of the home team’s strict defense, it has been unable to attack for a long time.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Nerazzurri finally scored an overtake goal in the 65th minute by Lautaro. He received Dzeko’s through ball in the penalty area and scored with a strong shot, helping Inter Milan win 2:1.

Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-0 that day. Meller and Lookman each scored a goal in the first and second halves. Samp suffered a five-game losing streak in all competitions.

In the other game of the day, Empoli drew 2:2 with Torino at home. (Li Mengqing)

See also  World Women's Volleyball League: Serbia swept Turkey to win third place

You may also like

Football predictions, Milan-Sassuolo: a goal by Giroud is...

The 2023 National Women’s Volleyball Team and Men’s...

Football predictions, Naples-Rome: a goal from Osimhen is...

Bulgarian football in the storm of racism: “Players...

Bundesliga: Bayern no longer knows how to win,...

Fa Cup, the results: Tottenham liquidates Preston, ahead...

Serie A – Penalties? Never so few in...

Serie A Comprehensive: Lautaro scored twice, Inter Milan...

Serie C: Reggiana unleashed, Cesena does well, Entella...

Button will race the 24 Hours of Le...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy