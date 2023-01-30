original title:Serie A round-up: Milan, Juventus upset Napoli beat Roma

The 20th round of the Italian Football League continued on the 29th. The two giants AC Milan and Juventus both lost at home. Naples defeated Roma at home to secure the top spot.

AC Milan lost 0:4 to Lazio in the last round. The team, coaches and fans all hoped that the defending Serie A champions would regain their strength in this round. The 16th Sassuolo team conceded four goals in two consecutive league games for the first time in team history.

In this game, there is not much difference between the two teams in terms of offensive statistics, but Milan’s ineffective defense makes the opponent’s shots frequently succeed. Enrique scored a goal each for Sassuolo, Milan’s goals came from Giroud and Origi, and the final score was fixed at 2:5.

Juventus lost 0:2 to Monza at home that day. In the 18th minute, Churia received an assist from his teammate Machin and took the lead with a push. In the 39th minute, Motta swayed past the goalkeeper and pushed into the net, expanding the lead for the visiting team.

Changing sides to fight again, although Juventus made substitutions and adjustments and created more shooting opportunities, but in the end nothing was achieved. This season, they were “double-killed” by Monza’s home and away games.

The “leader” Naples played steadily in this round and defeated Roma 2:1 at home. Osmeen and Giovanni Simeone each scored a goal for the home team. After the win, Naples further consolidated its top position in the league, leading the second-ranked Inter Milan by 13 points.

In the other game of the day, Lazio drew 1:1 with Fiorentina at home. (Li Mengqing)