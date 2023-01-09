original title:

Serie A roundup: Roma draws against AC Milan

Xinhua News Agency, Rome, January 8 (Li Mengqing) The 17th round of the Italian Football League continued on the 8th. In the away game against AC Milan, the “Red Wolf” Roma scored two consecutive goals at the last moment and scored 2:2. A tie.

Although the home team “The Rossoneri” was affected by injuries, they launched a very active and threatening attack from the beginning of the game. In the 30th minute, Kalulu scored with a header in the penalty area, giving Milan the lead.

After changing sides to fight again, Roma’s offense improved slightly, but in the 77th minute, Milan expanded its lead with a tacit teamwork. Leo dribbled the ball from the left, attracting the attention of the defenders, and then Leo cleverly tucked the ball to Pobega, who was almost unmarked in the penalty area, and the latter volleyed the goal. In the 87th minute, Ibanez received an assist from Pellegrini, scored a header in the penalty area, and scored a point for the “Red Wolf”. Roma, whose morale was boosted in an instant, began to swarm. During stoppage time, Matic’s header was saved by Milan goalkeeper Tartarusanu, but Abraham then scored the ball with a supplementary shot to tie the score at 2.

In Naples’ away game against Sampdoria, although Politano missed a penalty in the opening fifth minute, the Serie A “leader” still relied on Osimhen’s goal in the 19th minute and Elmas at the end of the game The penalty kick defeated Samp, who was sent off early, 2:0, and continued to lead with a 7-point advantage after this round.

In addition, Lazio, who was in poor form, was tied 2:2 by Empoli at home, Salernitana drew 1:1 with Turin at home, and Spezia and Lecce scored a goalless draw.