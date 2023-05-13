Serie A, Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 – Football

news-txt”>

Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 in the photo finish and mortgaged salvation. Three golden points signed by Candreva for the players from Campania who win a hard-fought match full of emotions.

The ex-blue’s goal makes Arechi rejoice, celebrating a goal that now only awaits mathematical confirmation and which can already be crossed in the next few hours if Spezia does not beat Milan. For the orobics, in the second consecutive defeat, three days from the end of the championship the Champions area is further away. Sousa does not risk as starters Gyomber and Candreva, returning from injury, and launches three forwards in the starting eleven (Dia and Botheim behind Piatek); Atalanta, in full emergency and with three Primavera players on the bench, relies on Koopmeiners and Pasalic behind Zapata.

The start is all of the Nerazzurri brand: Ederson, ex on duty and last year protagonist of the historic salvation of the grenade, illuminates the plays of the Goddess who tries to surprise Salernitana above all on high balls. Zapata wins all duels and, in at least three circumstances, goes close to the big target. The Colombian first finds Ochoa (18′) ready to respond, then diving (19′) sends high from an excellent position and finally smashes his head (41′) but without finding the corner. Salernitana is in great difficulty and, in the first 45′, manages to shoot on target only with a free-kick from Mazzocchi which is blocked without problems by Sportiello.

The last quarter of an hour was conditioned above all by the deluge that hit the Arechi, causing many difficulties for the twenty-two on the pitch due to the rain and the wind which, at times, slowed down the ball’s run. In the second half Gasperini immediately played the Hojlund card for Pasalic. But Salernitana has the best opportunities. The grenades, within sixty seconds, have two clear opportunities to pass. Prima Dia (11′), launched into the net by Daniliuc, shoots high face to face with Sportiello; then Piatek, diving, sends high from the spot in the penalty area. Atalanta, for its part, still has to deal with bad luck: Gasperini loses Soppy and Djimsiti due to injury, replaced by Okoli and Demiral. Sousa responds by launching Kastanos and Candreva into the fray which give more liveliness and balance to the maneuver of the bells. Campani who find the winning goal in the 48th minute: Piatek triangulates with Candreva who finds the corner from the edge with a rebound shot on which Sportiello does not arrive. It’s a party on the pitch and in the stands for the longed-for, very close finish line.