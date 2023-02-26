news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – Salernitana beat Monza 3-0 in a match of the 24th day of Serie A, a result that gives the grenade some respite in the standings after three consecutive defeats and marks Paulo Sousa’s first victory , who had made his debut with a defeat against Lazio. The Campania players go wild in front of their crowd in the second half with Coulibaly, Kastanos and Candreva and manage to move away from the relegation zone for the moment, waiting for the meetings of some rivals. The performance against the Brianzas, in the second consecutive knockout after the one against Milan, bodes well for the future. (HANDLE).

