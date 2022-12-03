Home Sports Serie A – Sampdoria, Sabiri’s excellent World Cup scares ahead of January
Sports

by admin
Abdelhamid Sabiri is doing an excellent World Cup with his Morocco in Qatar 2022. the January transfer market is now looming

Abdelhamid Sabiri e one of Morocco’s best protagonists who qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar as first in a difficult group that saw Croatia finish as second and Belgium even exit the group stage.

In Genoa they are afraid of any offers for him

After the excellent world championship review that is playing, there is talk of possible offers that will be delivered to the Sampdoria management. The fans, of course, hope to be able to count on Abdelhamid Sabiri againto look for a sensational comeback in Serie A and thus avoid the nightmare that is represented by Serie B.

